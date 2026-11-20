The administration’s nominee to be the second highest civilian Navy official told senators Thursday the government should focus on having a foreign shipbuilder start a new U.S. shipyard focused on frigates, rather than using a foreign shipbuilder to start combat ship work overseas and later shifting work to the U.S. Upon skeptical questioning from Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) during a confirmation hearing probing William Toti’s interest in foreign shipbuilding that Congress largely opposes, Toti repeated the senator’s line that “I…
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Navy Needs New Foreign-Backed U.S. Shipyard Focused on Frigates, Number Two Navy Civilian Nominee Says
The administration’s nominee to be the second highest civilian Navy official told senators Thursday the government should focus on having a foreign shipbuilder start a new U.S. shipyard focused on […]
Pentagon Needs Overarching Munitions Plan, GAO Says
In response to a charge from the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act to examine Pentagon munitions levels and offer recommendations, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a new […]
Obadal Says Army To Deliver ‘Multi-Year Program Plans’ To Hill, As Appropriators Seek More Transparency
Senate appropriators have called on the Army to provide increased transparency into its major acquisition and modernization efforts, specifically seeking greater insight into the service’s future plans for its aviation […]
HASC Chair Says $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill ‘Not Going To Happen’
The chair of the House Armed Services Committee has said a $350 billion defense reconciliation bill “is not going to happen,” while suggesting a “skinnied down” version with around $100 […]
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