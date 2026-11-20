The administration’s nominee to be the second highest civilian Navy official told senators Thursday the government should focus on having a foreign shipbuilder start a new U.S. shipyard focused on frigates, rather than using a foreign shipbuilder to start combat ship work overseas and later shifting work to the U.S. Upon skeptical questioning from Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) during a confirmation hearing probing William Toti’s interest in foreign shipbuilding that Congress largely opposes, Toti repeated the senator’s line that “I…