Advanced manufacturing startup Hadrian on Monday announced it has acquired a Pennsylvania metal manufacturing foundry key for Navy submarine production and it plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to expand capacity to support submarines, engines and munitions. Chris Power, founder and CEO of Hadrian, told reporters during a media call that the castings industry is the “critical underpinning of submarines, munitions, and engines. So everywhere at the Department of War and the commercial base, it's the one critical…