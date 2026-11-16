U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded SpaceX [SPCX], United Launch Alliance, and Blue Origin up to $985 million in contract modifications for Phase 3, Lane 2 of the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program. Work is to finish by April 2033, SSC said. ULA is a Boeing [BA]-Lockheed Martin [LMT] joint venture which has operated since Dec. 1, 2006. On Oct. 1, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and SSC's System Delta 80 launched the first Phase 3,…