U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded SpaceX [SPCX], United Launch Alliance, and Blue Origin up to $985 million in contract modifications for Phase 3, Lane 2 of the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program. Work is to finish by April 2033, SSC said. ULA is a Boeing [BA]-Lockheed Martin [LMT] joint venture which has operated since Dec. 1, 2006. On Oct. 1, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and SSC's System Delta 80 launched the first Phase 3,…
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Congress Updates
Trump Urges Senate To Move ‘Immediately’ On $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill In Lame Duck
President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck […]
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]
Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid. Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), […]
No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says
Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in […]
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