Boeing [BA] said on Tuesday that it has completed critical design review (CDR) to put the Boeing-designed Load Adaptable Modular (LAM) pylon on the U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber to carry hypersonic missiles and other standoff weapons, such as the Lockheed Martin [LMT] AGM-158 family of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles. "The milestone confirms the design is mature enough to advance to the next phase of development, which includes preparing hardware and software for manufacturing, integration and test," the company said…