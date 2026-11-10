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Safe Pro To Integrate Automatic Mine Detection Software On Anduril UAS Under First Prime Contract

Cal Biesecker By
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Safe Pro To Integrate Automatic Mine Detection Software On Anduril UAS Under First Prime Contract
Image of detected mines captured by Safe Pro's AI-based software aboard a drone. Image: Safe Pro Group

The Army has awarded Safe Pro Group [SPAI] a $2.5 million prime contract to integrate the company’s autonomous mine detection and mapping software on Anduril Industries’ Ghost-X drone to test, evaluate and demonstrate how the technology can protect M1 Abrams tanks and their crews on the battlefield, the company said on Tuesday. The small award is Safe Pro’s first prime contract, although the company’s software is already being evaluated by the Army, including as part of the Project Sandhills autonomous…

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