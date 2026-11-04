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Congress

Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off

Matthew Beinart By
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Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off
Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, speaks with Rep. Adam Smith, ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, at the annual Army House Depot Caucus Reception on Capitol Hill, June 3. U.S. Army photo by Lindsay Grant, Army Materiel Command public and congressional affairs specialist.

Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and Senate appropriations leadership.  Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), who handily won his reelection bid and announced plans to run again for HASC chair, has previewed his priorities for the new Congress, which includes scrutinizing the need for a defense topline above $1 trillion and reestablishing an Oversight & Investigations Subcommittee to…

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Congress

Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off

Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and […]

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