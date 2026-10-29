HII Says Frigate On Schedule To Be In Water By 2028 If Contract By Early FY ’27

The CEO of HII [HII] this week confirmed while the company and manufacturers are on schedule for the new National Security Cutter (NSC)-based FF(X) frigate for the Navy, they need to be under contract in the first quarter of FY 2027 to get it in the water as planned, by the end of 2028. During a Thursday quarterly earnings call, HII CEO and President Chris Kastner said progress on HII is "really positive…we’re on schedule, manufacturers are on schedule, a…