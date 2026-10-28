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X-Bow To Provide Booster For Navy’s CHAOS Ally Missile

Rich Abott By
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X-Bow To Provide Booster For Navy’s CHAOS Ally Missile
A conceptual rendering of X-Bow's ground-launched SRM booster for the CHAOS program. (Photo: X-Bow Systems)

X-Bow Systems on Tuesday said it was selected to develop and produce the ground-launched solid rocket motor (SRM) booster motors for CoAspire’s Coalition Heterogeneous Affordable Offensive Strike (CHAOS) program for the Navy. The CHAOS program plans to deliver an affordable and mass producible mid-range cruise missile to U.S. allies and coalition partners that can attack both land-based and moving maritime targets. CoAspire announced in July it won a $70 million prototype Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) contract from the U.S. Navy…

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