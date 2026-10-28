X-Bow To Provide Booster For Navy’s CHAOS Ally Missile

X-Bow Systems on Tuesday said it was selected to develop and produce the ground-launched solid rocket motor (SRM) booster motors for CoAspire’s Coalition Heterogeneous Affordable Offensive Strike (CHAOS) program for the Navy. The CHAOS program plans to deliver an affordable and mass producible mid-range cruise missile to U.S. allies and coalition partners that can attack both land-based and moving maritime targets. CoAspire announced in July it won a $70 million prototype Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) contract from the U.S. Navy…
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‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
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