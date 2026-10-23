AFRL Rocket Cargo Concept Tested on SpaceX Starfall Capsule

A SpaceX [SPCX] Starfall capsule for Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) testing of Rocket Cargo space to Earth delivery launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., on Oct. 20 as part of the Band-5 commercial rideshare. The Starfall has "instrumentation to measure temperature, shock, and vibration of the cargo environments" and carried "AFRL agile cargo pod designs built to host various loads for point-to-point delivery anywhere on Earth," the lab said. AFRL said that…