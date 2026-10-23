AFRL Rocket Cargo Concept Tested on SpaceX Starfall Capsule

A SpaceX [SPCX] Starfall capsule for Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) testing of Rocket Cargo space to Earth delivery launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., on Oct. 20 as part of the Band-5 commercial rideshare. The Starfall has "instrumentation to measure temperature, shock, and vibration of the cargo environments" and carried "AFRL agile cargo pod designs built to host various loads for point-to-point delivery anywhere on Earth," the lab said. AFRL said that…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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