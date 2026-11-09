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Industry Groups ‘Urge’ Congress To Block Stock Buyback Restriction From Final FY ‘27 NDAA

Matthew Beinart By
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Industry Groups ‘Urge’ Congress To Block Stock Buyback Restriction From Final FY ‘27 NDAA
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee posture hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., March 16, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that could place restrictions on defense firms’ ability to issue stock buybacks. The groups “urge” Congress not to include Section 815 from the Senate’s version of the fiscal year 2027 NDAA as lawmakers aim to pass a negotiated final version of the legislation, with the provision not part of the House’s…

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Industry Groups ‘Urge’ Congress To Block Stock Buyback Restriction From Final FY ‘27 NDAA

More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that […]

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