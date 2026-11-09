More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that could place restrictions on defense firms’ ability to issue stock buybacks. The groups “urge” Congress not to include Section 815 from the Senate’s version of the fiscal year 2027 NDAA as lawmakers aim to pass a negotiated final version of the legislation, with the provision not part of the House’s…
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Industry Groups ‘Urge’ Congress To Block Stock Buyback Restriction From Final FY ‘27 NDAA
More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that […]
Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave
Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and […]
Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off
Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and […]
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
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