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Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave

Matthew Beinart By
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Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave
Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) (center) of Virginia shakes the hand of Brig. Gen. Forrest Poole (right) on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 10, 2021 (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and Mike Turner (R-Ohio) had their races called by the Associated Press on Thursday, continuing a wave of top defense committee members voted out of office amid Democrats’ sweeping “blue tsunami” victories in the midterms. “While the outcome of this election is not what we had hoped for, I am profoundly…

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Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave

Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and […]

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