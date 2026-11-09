DoD, Federal Partners Expanding C-UAS Collaboration In Homeland

The Defense Department and four other departments have agreed to collaborate more closely on issues related to more quickly introducing, and safely testing and operating, counter-drone systems in the homeland, the Trump administration said on Monday. The departments will work more closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the development of counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) that detect, track, defeat or takeover illicit or dangerous drones, they said. The memorandum of understanding was led by…