DoD, Federal Partners Expanding C-UAS Collaboration In Homeland

The Defense Department and four other departments have agreed to collaborate more closely on issues related to more quickly introducing, and safely testing and operating, counter-drone systems in the homeland, the Trump administration said on Monday. The departments will work more closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the development of counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) that detect, track, defeat or takeover illicit or dangerous drones, they said. The memorandum of understanding was led by…
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Congress Updates
Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave
Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and […]
Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off
Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and […]
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
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