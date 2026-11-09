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Unmanned Systems

DoD, Federal Partners Expanding C-UAS Collaboration In Homeland

Cal Biesecker By
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DoD, Federal Partners Expanding C-UAS Collaboration In Homeland
Pictured is an AeroVironment photo of the company's LOCUST X3 laser weapon system.

The Defense Department and four other departments have agreed to collaborate more closely on issues related to more quickly introducing, and safely testing and operating, counter-drone systems in the homeland, the Trump administration said on Monday. The departments will work more closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the development of counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) that detect, track, defeat or takeover illicit or dangerous drones, they said. The memorandum of understanding was led by…

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