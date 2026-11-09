Sign In
Search
Unmanned Systems

Skyways Launches New Long-Range Autonomous Cargo Platform

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Skyways Launches New Long-Range Autonomous Cargo Platform
Rendering of Skyways' new Skyreach autonomous cargo drone. Image: Skyways

Autonomous cargo drone aircraft developer Skyways has launched Skyreach, a new long-range, fixed-wing, vertical takeoff and landing platform designed for multiple missions from austere locations. Skyreach will begin flights in December with commercial and defense customers, the company said on Monday. The unmanned aircraft system (UAS) has more than 100 pounds of combined fuel and payload capacity for carrying cargo and sensors. The aircraft company’s platform was the basis of an earlier $37 million Strategic Funding Increase through the Air…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Official: Army On Track To Meet Goal For Fielding Launched Effects Across The Force By End Of 2026

Navy/USMC

HII and Thales Demonstrate Autonomous Mine Countermeasure Capability

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: Marauder, CVN-65, Leidos OTAs, Joby USAF Contract, S-92 to Korea

Business/Financial

ONDAS To Acquire German Aircraft Manufacturer; Plans Production Expansion

Trending

Executive Branch Decisions on Ukraine Loom, Including New Starshield Contract and F-16 Upgrades
Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off
Federal Watchdogs File Project Meridian Lawsuit
Corridian, Developer Of ‘Ultra-Large’ AUVs for Stealth Logistics, Other Roles Emerges With $38 Million
U.S. Space Force Cislunar Space System Under Consideration

Congress Updates

Congress

Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave

Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and […]

Congress

Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off

Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and […]

Congress

Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia

As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]

Air Force

‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says

In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume