Skyways Launches New Long-Range Autonomous Cargo Platform

Autonomous cargo drone aircraft developer Skyways has launched Skyreach, a new long-range, fixed-wing, vertical takeoff and landing platform designed for multiple missions from austere locations. Skyreach will begin flights in December with commercial and defense customers, the company said on Monday. The unmanned aircraft system (UAS) has more than 100 pounds of combined fuel and payload capacity for carrying cargo and sensors. The aircraft company’s platform was the basis of an earlier $37 million Strategic Funding Increase through the Air…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave
Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and […]
Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off
Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and […]
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Job Feed
-
Intern, Business Undergraduate Year-Round
Field Intelligence Element (FIE), Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Manager, Electromagnetic Systems and Quality
Radiation and Electromagnetic Effects (01313), Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
OT SOC Analyst
Rockwell Automation - Barcelona, Spain
-
Senior / Firmware Engineer (Communication Protocol)
Rockwell Automation - Singapore, Singapore