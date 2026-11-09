Skyways Launches New Long-Range Autonomous Cargo Platform

Autonomous cargo drone aircraft developer Skyways has launched Skyreach, a new long-range, fixed-wing, vertical takeoff and landing platform designed for multiple missions from austere locations. Skyreach will begin flights in December with commercial and defense customers, the company said on Monday. The unmanned aircraft system (UAS) has more than 100 pounds of combined fuel and payload capacity for carrying cargo and sensors. The aircraft company’s platform was the basis of an earlier $37 million Strategic Funding Increase through the Air…