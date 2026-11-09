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Air Force

Hivemind Enabled Drone Teaming for USAF CCA Last Month, Shield AI Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Hivemind Enabled Drone Teaming for USAF CCA Last Month, Shield AI Says
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of an airman with Air Combat Command's Experimental Operations Unit refueling a YFQ-44A Fury on July 21 during an exercise at Creech AFB, Nev.

Shield AI’s Hivemind recently enabled manned-unmanned teaming and, in a separate test, drone teaming for the U.S. Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, the company said on Monday. The Hivemind mission autonomy software "has achieved two firsts for the U.S. Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft program in three weeks: executing directives from an airborne F-22 pilot and enabling multiple CCAs to fly in formation and execute collaborative beyond-visual-range counter-air tactics," according to Shield AI. "The demonstrations mark a progression…

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