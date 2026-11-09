Hivemind Enabled Drone Teaming for USAF CCA Last Month, Shield AI Says

Shield AI’s Hivemind recently enabled manned-unmanned teaming and, in a separate test, drone teaming for the U.S. Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, the company said on Monday. The Hivemind mission autonomy software "has achieved two firsts for the U.S. Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft program in three weeks: executing directives from an airborne F-22 pilot and enabling multiple CCAs to fly in formation and execute collaborative beyond-visual-range counter-air tactics," according to Shield AI. "The demonstrations mark a progression…
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Congress Updates
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Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and […]
Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off
Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and […]
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
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