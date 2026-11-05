Executive Branch Decisions on Ukraine Loom, Including New Starshield Contract and F-16 Upgrades

Executive branch decisions on Ukraine military aid lie ahead, including a new contract for SpaceX's [SPCX] Starshield military communications satellites and upgrades for Ukraine's several dozen older F-16s by Lockheed Martin [LMT]--fighters that have provided air defense and strikes against Russian military targets. Ukrainian officials met with the White House on Thursday to discuss a path forward. The second Trump administration has ended direct military aid to Ukraine, but European nations are financing the buy of U.S. equipment for Ukraine…