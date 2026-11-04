HII Picks Eastern Shipbuilding Group To Build LPD-32 Modules, First Flight II LPD Finishes Builder’s Trials

HII [HII] Ingalls Shipbuilding selected Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) to build structural modular units for the future USS Philadelphia (LPD-32), set to be the third San Antonio-class Flight II amphibious transport dock ship, ESG said on Wednesday, According to a press release, ESG will use its Florida Gulf Coast facilities to manufacture six structural units and production is already underway and the company expects to complete deliveries of the modules to Ingalls Pascagoula, Miss., shipyard in the third and…
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Congress Updates
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
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Senior/Principal Computer Scientist
Space, Satellites, and Remote Sensing Systems, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Director, Nuclear Deterrence Systems Center 8200
Sandia National Laboratories - Livermore, CA
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Manager, R&D Advanced and Exploratory Hypersonic Glide Body (5413), Onsite
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Cleared Space Systems Mechanical Engineer, Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM