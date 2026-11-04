HII Picks Eastern Shipbuilding Group To Build LPD-32 Modules, First Flight II LPD Finishes Builder’s Trials

HII [HII] Ingalls Shipbuilding selected Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) to build structural modular units for the future USS Philadelphia (LPD-32), set to be the third San Antonio-class Flight II amphibious transport dock ship, ESG said on Wednesday, According to a press release, ESG will use its Florida Gulf Coast facilities to manufacture six structural units and production is already underway and the company expects to complete deliveries of the modules to Ingalls Pascagoula, Miss., shipyard in the third and…