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ONCD Intelligence Lead Warns of AI Accelerating Cyber Attacks

Shaun Waterman
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ONCD Intelligence Lead Warns of AI Accelerating Cyber Attacks
Pictured is a U.S. Navy aerial photo of the Pentagon.

There is an urgent need for the federal government and the country at large to up its cyber game, as the acceleration in the speed and scale of cyber attacks that is likely to follow the widespread adoption of AI technologies by threat actors make the traditional cadence of cyber defense no longer viable, according to a top government official. “Historically, we relied on observing threat activity in the wild, gathering static indicators of compromise, folding signature-based detections into defensive…

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