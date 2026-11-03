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NRO Official Details New Cyber Office With $250 Million Budget

Shaun Waterman
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NRO Official Details New Cyber Office With $250 Million Budget
Lt. Col. Luke Shibilski, NRO Delta 26 Deputy Commander, speaks at CyberSat. Photo: Access Intelligence

The new Cyber Protection Office (CPO) at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), the secretive agency that builds and operates the nation’s spy satellites, has a staff of 600-plus and an annual budget of $250 million, NRO’s Lt. Col. Luke Shibilski told CyberSat attendees on Tuesday. Noting that the initial stand-up of the CPO was announced at last year’s CyberSat, Shibilski shared new details about the work of the office and the underlying the decision to stand it up. “For too…

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