Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth headlines a panel discussing Project Agincourt at the annual AUSA Meeting and Exhibition in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2026. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens in the midterms,” noting the Pentagon could ask for “potentially more.”

Hegseth’s doubling down on the push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline, to include the $350 billion sought through reconciliation, comes amid the department’s move to establish a new four-star Autonomous Warfare Command, noting the mandatory spending request includes more than $50 billion for unmanned systems.

“We’re lockstep on that with the White House. We’ll ensure, regardless of what happens in the midterms, we’re running fast immediately with the [congressional] committees to ensure that that reconciliation bill, at a minimum of $350 [billion for defense], potentially more, ultimately fills up what this department needs in order for the president to ensure that we reestablish deterrence and rebuild the military around the world,” Hegseth said during a panel discussion at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference in Washington D.C.

“It’s not hyperbolic to state whether or not we rebuild our military to meet the threats of the future will depend on funding the president’s vision for $1.5 trillion. And our goal, come hell or high water, and we’re working shoulder to shoulder with the [Joint Chiefs] chairman and the joint staff to get it, is to make sure we hit that number on behalf of the president and the country,” Hegseth added.

While the government is currently operating under stopgap funding legislation with Congress having yet to pass final FY ‘27 appropriations bills or a negotiated reconciliation bill, Hegseth said Pentagon leaders’ “number one priority” is ensuring the department gets the full $1.5 trillion request.

“Especially when you look at the deferred maintenance and the [continuing resolutions] that the services have had to endure for years and years and the chronic underfunding that’s existed. Add that to the bureaucracy which adds more to the personnel costs and exquisite systems which crowds out [operations and maintenance funding] and certainly doesn’t leave any opening for any new innovations or new investments or new entrants,” Hegseth said. “So a one-time generational investments gives us the chance to reflect the president’s priorities.”

Prospects for passing another GOP-led reconciliation bill remain tenuous, with many lawmakers having yet to back the large defense spending request, to include lead Republican appropriations pushing back against the use of mandatory rather than discretionary funding for several top Pentagon priorities, and with Congress potentially facing a change in majority control in the next Congress following the upcoming midterms.

“The president recognizes all of this and said, ‘Hey, we would love to do it through the regular budget process but if we cannot then we’ll do it through reconciliation.’ And we will ensure, whether it’s $350 [billion] as a minimum [in] a reconciliation bill or more, that we meet the president’s expectation,” Hegseth said on Wednesday.

Hegseth announced in late September plans for the Pentagon to stand up a new four-star Autonomous Warfare Command (AutoWarCom) along with launching the Project Agincourt initiative aimed at “operationalizing the acquisition system” for the autonomous capabilities (Defense Daily, Sept. 30).

“Take autonomy for example. There’s about $50 billion in autonomous and robotic systems in the reconciliation bill that would go into [Defense Autonomous Warfare Group], into Project Agincourt and into AutoWarCom,” Hegseth said, noting the large increase from the $1.2 billion included in 2025’s reconciliation bill.