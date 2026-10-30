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TOTE Awards HDUSA $269 Million To Build First Medium Landing Ship

Cal Biesecker By
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TOTE Awards HDUSA $269 Million To Build First Medium Landing Ship
Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s concept design for the Landing Ship Medium, based on Damen Naval’s LST-100 landing ship transport non-developmental design. (Image: Fincantieri)

Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) has won the first contract to build a Medium Landing Ship (LSM) for the Navy and Marine Corps, nabbing the $269 million award from TOTE Services LLC, which is managing the competition for the light amphibious warships. The contract includes options for three more LSMs. Construction of the first vessel is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2027 with delivery planned for 2030. TOTE is operating as the Vessel Construction Manager (VCM)…

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