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Nuclear Modernization

NRC Finalizes DoE, Pentagon-Authorized Reactor Regulatory Path

Trey Rorie
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NRC Finalizes DoE, Pentagon-Authorized Reactor Regulatory Path
Close up illustration of atomic particle for nuclear energy imagery

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has finalized the rule to create a more uniform regulatory pathway for commercializing Department of Energy and Pentagon-approved reactor designs. Originally proposed in April, the final rule is designed to allow NRC to leverage other agencies’ data and information regarding the reactor designs in its own regulatory review process. The rule amends Title 10 Code of Federal Regulations Parts 50 and 53 to establish a third expedited pathway, according to NRC’s Oct. 22 press release. NRC Chair Ho Nieh…

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