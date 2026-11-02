RTX Awarded $8 Billion Strategic Communications Terminal Contract

RTX [RTX] in October received an $8 billion contract from the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center that runs through 2036 to support the modernization and production restart of Strategic Communications Terminals. RTX was awarded the maximum-ceiling, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity contract for developmental modernization, production restart services and technical studies associated with the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center’s Strategic Communications Terminals. The work will be performed in Marlborough, Mass., and Largo, Fla., and is expected to continue through Oct. 12, 2036, according to…