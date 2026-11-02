Northwood Space to Scale Ground Network Build-Out With $375 Million Funding Raise

Northwood Space raised $375 million in a Series C round as it works to expand its ground network by accelerating antenna production and growing its team by 400 people over the next three years. The funding round announced Monday morning values the company at $2 billion. Northwood CEO and co-founder Bridgit Mendler compared what Northwood is building for ground networks to cloud services — a common pool of shared infrastructure. While the largest ground networks have hundreds of sites, Northwood…