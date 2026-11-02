Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Northwood Space to Scale Ground Network Build-Out With $375 Million Funding Raise

Rachel Jewett By
SHARE:
Northwood Space to Scale Ground Network Build-Out With $375 Million Funding Raise
The Northwood Space Prism parabolic antenna, shown without a radome. Photo: Northwood Space

Northwood Space raised $375 million in a Series C round as it works to expand its ground network by accelerating antenna production and growing its team by 400 people over the next three years. The funding round announced Monday morning values the company at $2 billion. Northwood CEO and co-founder Bridgit Mendler compared what Northwood is building for ground networks to cloud services — a common pool of shared infrastructure. While the largest ground networks have hundreds of sites, Northwood…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

500 PAC-3 MSEs Approved by State Department For Ukraine A Nothing Burger, Zelenskyy Says

Army

Army To Ask Industry To ‘Prove It’ On Manufacturing Ability With Upcoming ‘Rodeo,’ Telle Says

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: BAE Deck Launcher, SSN-788, Swedish Saildrone, XQ-57A, Leidos Dividend

International

TOTE Awards HDUSA $269 Million To Build First Medium Landing Ship

Trending

HII Says Frigate On Schedule To Be In Water By 2028 If Contract By Early FY ’27
Boeing To Receive Up to $945.9 Million Sole Source Contract for MILSATCOM Sustainment
Lockheed Martin Also Nabs Spot In Next Round Of Army C-UAS Interceptor Program
Firehawk Raises $150 Million-Plus To Build Out Rocket Motor And Missile Integration Plants
DoD Makes $150 Million Conditional Loan To Rocket Developer Stoke Space

Congress Updates

Congress

Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia

As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]

Air Force

‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says

In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]

Budget

Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]

Congress

Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine

A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume