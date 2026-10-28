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Lockheed Martin Also Nabs Spot In Next Round Of Army C-UAS Interceptor Program

Cal Biesecker By
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Lockheed Martin Also Nabs Spot In Next Round Of Army C-UAS Interceptor Program
Artistic rendering of L3Harris' XRC interceptor.

Lockheed Martin [LMT] has received a $57.3 million, three-year contract to develop and build an interceptor to defeat unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and other short-range air defense threats, joining L3Harris Technologies [LHX] and Northrop Grumman [NOC] in round two of the Army’s Xtended Range Counter-small UAS (XRC C-sUAS) program. A spokeswoman for Lockheed Martin this week told Defense Daily that “We are building on our Next-Generation Short-Range Interceptor work to support development for XRC.” L3Harris last week reported it had…

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