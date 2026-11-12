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Pentagon Picks Eight Finalists For Drone Dominance’s Reusable Bomber Competition

Matthew Beinart By
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Pentagon Picks Eight Finalists For Drone Dominance’s Reusable Bomber Competition
Pictured is a Ukraine Ministry of Defense-posted photo in May last year of a “Bilyi Vovk” (“White Wolf”) bomber drone.

The Pentagon on Thursday named the eight companies selected to move onto the final demonstration phase for the Drone Dominance Program’s (DDP) reusable bomber competition. The participants that have successfully moved on from a recent qualifier event at Camp Grayling in Michigan are Achiever UA, Areya Corporation, Ukraine’s Grim Tech, KrateoSky, Meta Bureau US, Swarm Defense, UA Defense Tech and UFORCE USA Services, with the effort now transitioning into the “Gauntlet 2.5” evaluation.  “We are quickly switching gears to the…

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