Defense Watch: AUKUS Review, Navy Hearings, Int’l Laser Sale

Pictured is a U.S. Navy aerial photo of the Pentagon.

AUKUS Review. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby on Thursday said the administration’s 2025 review of AUKUS was “the best thing that ever happened to AUKUS because it’s like a real shake-up, like okay, we’re going to actually do this. Here’s how it’s going to work, and we’re going to give you as much heads up as possible.” Colby was speaking during the Naval Submarine League’s annual symposium. He said AUKUS would have been undermined if they were only hoping for the best. “ Colby also said the administration has been having productive conversations with the Australian government about reconciling how Australian-based submarines might be employed in the future, but there is no forced imposition. “At some point in the 2030s, a president is going to make a decision to go ahead with this. We want to understand and operate like in the way that we operate in NATO, which is, at the end of the day, all of the alliance leaders have the political authority about whether it can contribute or not. But there’s a lot of understanding about what’s expected.” He compared the model they are looking at to the U.S.-South Korea alignment for defense of the Korean peninsula and “That’s the sort of model that we’re moving toward, and that’s I think what AUKUS represents,” Colby said.

Navy Comptroller. President Trump nominated Arthur Miller to be the next assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management and comptroller (ASN FM&C), according to a Nov. 9 White House list of nominations sent to the Senate. If confirmed, Miller would succeed principal deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for FM&C Alaleh Jenkins, who has been performing the duties of ASN FM&C since Nov. 2025 when former comptroller Russel Rumbaugh resigned. Rumbaugh currently serves as deputy executive director for the Center for Space Policy and Strategy at the Aerospace Corp. Miller currently serves as the Department of Defense deputy comptroller for budget and appropriations affairs, serving in the role since Nov. 2025.

Cao’s Upcoming Hearing. The Senate Armed Services Committee has scheduled the confirmation hearing of acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao to being a fully confirmed secretary for Nov. 17. Cao was previously confirmed as under secretary of the Navy in October 2025 and has served as acting Navy secretary since April, when former secretary John Phelan was ousted from the role. Beyond a normal confirmation, Cao also required a congressional waiver from both chambers of congress to be eligible for the role because he retired from the Navy in 2021. Nominees are required to be retired from active-duty services for at least seven years before confirmation unless they receive a waiver.

…Toti As Navy #2. The committee also scheduled a Nov. 19 nomination hearing for William Toti to be under secretary of the Navy and Richard Breckenridge to be assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition.

Devil Rays. Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC) on Nov., 9 announced it delivered two 11-meter Devil Ray T38 unmanned surface vessels (USVs) to the Philippine Marine Corps. This delivery came alongside the opening of MARTAC’s unmanned Center of Excellence (CoE) to provide maintenance, sustainment and training programs to its Philippine customers. The company said this builds on the Philippines’ armed forces previously successfully fielding one Devil Ray T38 and four all-electric MARTAC MANTAS T12 USV vessels delivered in 2024.

DDG-101. Vigor Marine LLC on Nov. 6 won a $222 million Navy contract action to perform the maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Gridley (DDG-101) Arleigh Burke-class destroyer during its Fiscal 2027 Depot Modernization Period (DMP). The DoD announcement said the scope of the work includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the upcoming DDG-101 Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) availability focused on “critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs.” The contract includes options that, if exercised, would raise the total value $233 million. Work will occur in Seattle and is expected to be completed by December 2028.

…LCS-20. The Navy similarly awarded BAE Systems’ San Diego-based Maritime Solutions Inc. a $57 million contract action also on Nov. 6 to perform the maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Cincinnati (LCS-20) Littoral Combat Ship’s upcoming fiscal year 2027 CNO Docking Selected Restricted Availability. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would raise the total value to $60 million and is expected to be finished by April 2028. This contract was competitively procured with two offers, but the Navy did not disclose the other competitor.

…LCS-30. The Navy also awarded the Mobile, Ala.-based Austal USA a $43 million contract to similarly perform the maintenance, modernization, and repair of the USS Canberra (LCS-30) during a fiscal year 2027 CNO Docking Selected Restricted Availability. Like the above contracts, this includes all the labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the modernization, maintenance and repair of the ship. This contract includes options that, if exercised, would raise the total value to nearly $45 million.

International Laser Sale. AeroVironment last week said it received a $405 million direct commercial sales order from an undisclosed customer for its LOCUST X3 high-energy laser weapon systems that will be used for counter-drone operations in the Middle East. AV said it will establish an in-country maintenance and sustainment depot for support and training. “This landmark award reflects growing recognition that directed energy is essential to modern layered air defense,” Wahid Nawabi, AV’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. The international direct sale closely follows AV’s first international order, worth over $50 million, and first production order, a $465 million deal with the Army (Defense Daily, Sept. 2 and 8).

Electra AFRL Award. Electra.aero’s defense unit has received a $4.7 million innovative capabilities opening (ICO) contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to do technical evaluations of the company’s hybrid-electric power and propulsion technologies for the EL9 ultra-short-takeoff and landing aircraft in development. The evaluations will include “ground testing of the EL9 preproduction aircraft, and acoustic flight testing to characterize the ability to conduct battery-only low signature ingress and egress for special operations missions,” Electra.aero said. The Air Force is closely tracking development of the nine-seat EL9 for its use in distributed operations and military power generation—a two-seat EL9 prototype was previously used to charge an MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft system on the ground.

Autonomous CASEVAC. Merlin has received a $500,000 contract from U.S. Africa Command to demonstrate the company’s artificial intelligence pilot to support casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) missions without remote piloting or flight crew. Merlin Pilot will be used on a Cessna 208B Grand Carvan to support managing flight planning, navigation, contingency response and mission completion in a CASEVAC demonstration. The demonstration will occur early in fiscal year 2027 at the Africa Multidomain Training and Experimentation Center in Morocco. “The challenge set forth by AFRICOM seeks autonomous solutions that can accelerate access to a higher level of car while reducing the number of personnel exposed to risk,” Merlin said last week. A safety pilot will be onboard the Grand Caravan and patient loading will be done manually by Moroccan personnel.

Q-CTRL Raise. Australia’s quantum technology navigation startup Q-CTRL last week said it raised $290 million in a Series C round that will be used to “double down on its software-first capabilities” and expand globally to meet demand from a broad range of customers. The company said doubling-down taking the physics-informed artificial intelligence software used in quantum sensors for aircraft, drones and maritime vessels and applying the technology to quantum computers “to make them thousands of times more powerful.” Q-CTRL has more than 225 employees worldwide, including over 60 in the U.S. and is working with the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Defense Innovation Unit.

Training Rocket. RTX’s Raytheon said on Nov. 9 it recently conducted a third successful flight test of its DeepStrike JR3 offering for the Army’s Joint Reduced Range Rocket program. “The latest test reinforces the system’s reliability, affordability and readiness to meet the U.S. Army’s growing training requirements,” Raytheon said in a statement. Raytheon and Lockheed Martin are both vying for the Army program, which is intended to find a replacement for the legacy Reduced Range Practice Rocket. “During the recent test at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., Raytheon rapidly fired multiple JR3 rounds and demonstrated several key performance attributes, including launch pod container reusability and maintainability, range, trajectory, accuracy and visibility of the marking solution to increase training effectiveness,” Raytheon said in a statement.

More FMTV A2s. Oshkosh Defense said on Nov. 10 it has received a $31 million order from the Army to deliver more Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A2 Low-Velocity Airdrop (LVAD) M1081 4×4 and 6×6 Cargo vehicles. The latest deal follows more than $75 million in FMTV A2 orders received from the Army this year. “Each additional FMTV A2 LVAD order reflects the Army’s continued investment in a proven capability that supports the evolving needs of the changing battlefield,” Jeff Heggemeier, Oshkosh Defense’s vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “The FMTV A2’s flexibility allows it to be adapted to various mission sets, and Oshkosh Defense remains committed to delivering adaptable, reliable vehicles that meet the pace of operational requirements.”

NDAA/Israel Provisions. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who is vying to be majority leader in the next Congress, has led a group of Senate Democrats in urging Congressional leadership to exclude provisions from any final version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act that would require the White House to expand defense cooperation with Israel. “These provisions would constrain the Administration’s ability to independently determine how best to protect U.S. national security and would lock in long-term commitments despite our serious concerns with the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and other parts of the region,” the lawmakers write. Van Hollen was joined by Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Elizabeth Warren, (D-Mass.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), and Andy Kim (D-N.J.) in signing the letter.

Iran War/Funding. Van Hollen, Sanders and Duckworth were also signatories on a Nov. 12 joint statement along with Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) announcing opposition to any year-end funding plan that does not restrict President Trump’s ability to continue the war against Iran. “The American people have been clear: We must end President Trump’s illegal and disastrous war with Iran. This conflict has driven up the cost of gas, groceries, and fertilizer. More than 20 American service members have been killed and hundreds more wounded, while achieving none of President Trump’s stated goals and harming civilians across the region. As we approach the Dec. 11 funding deadline, we should not accept a short-term spending deal that continues to provide billions of additional dollars for President Trump’s war of choice. Any short-term package must include language that restricts the Trump Administration from using appropriated funds to continue his war against Iran,” the senators write in the joint statement.

Wilson Reelected. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.), the second most senior Republican member on the House Armed Services Committee, has officially won his reelection bid. Wilson beat Democrat Zyon Khalifa by just under 3,000 votes, with the South Carolina’s election commission officially certifying the result on Nov. 12 following a recount necessitated by the razor-thin vote margin.

K1000ULE UAV. Kraus Hamdani Aerospace said on Nov. 12 that its K1000ULE ultra long endurance, all-electric UAV has been selected as part of a “major” Army program of record. “The contract award marks a defining milestone in KHA’s 11-year journey to deliver persistent airborne capabilities that protect service members, connect forces, and support better-informed decisions for the warfighter,” the company said in a statement. “The selection advances the platform’s integration into Army reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition capabilities.” Further contract details or specifics on the Army program of record have not yet been disclosed.

SO/LIC Elevated. The Pentagon said on Nov. 12 that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a memo elevating the Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict (ASW(SO/LIC)) role to the same level as the military department’s secretaries. Along with the move, ASW(SO/LIC) has also been renamed the Assistant Secretary of War for the Office of Strategic Services, and the department said there are active legislative proposals being worked to establish a permanent Under Secretary of Strategic Services. “To support this massive institutional upgrade, the newly designated Office of Strategic Services is immediately empowered with an annual budget reallocation of no less than $45 million, 100 dedicated military and civilian personnel billets and direct budgetary and acquisition authority over special operations-peculiar matters, ensuring our premier warriors have the decisive leadership, resources, and agile support required to dominate on the modern battlefield,” the department said in a statement.

Super Intelligence Office. The Pentagon on Nov. 13 also announced its officially redesignated its Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) as the Super Intelligence Office (SIO). The move follows President Trump’s executive order from September directing the U.S. government to use the term “super intelligence,” or SI, rather than artificial intelligence. “This redesignation is a clear signal of where the Department of War is going,” Cameron Stanley, the Pentagon’s senior official for the applied AI critical technology area, said in a statement. “We have moved beyond experimental prototypes. As the Super Intelligence Office our mission is to harness the full power of sovereign Super Intelligence to ensure decisive military superiority across every domain.”

New Partnership. Global Ordnance Holdings on Nov. 12 announced its partnership with the Spanish technology firm ARQUIMEA’s U.S.-based business to offer its unmanned systems and counter-UAS capabilities to U.S. and international partners. “Under the agreement, ARQUIMEA USA will manufacture the systems and Global Ordnance Holdings will serve as the prime contractor to Pentagon customers leading contracting, program management and delivery,” Global Ordnance said in a statement. “[ARQUIMEA’S] Q-SLAM family of intelligent loitering munition systems supports reconnaissance, target acquisition and precision-strike missions, complemented by C-UAS solutions based on autonomous interceptors and portable radio-frequency equipment. At sea, the WISE family and KRONOS family are ARQUIMEA’s autonomous underwater vehicle and unmanned surface vehicle solutions for naval operations.”

USAF Force Design. The U.S. Air Force’s Force Design 2026 looks to integrate service systems and create options for contested environments. “Advances in sensing, networking, super intelligence, autonomy, unmanned systems, long-range weapons, electronic warfare and other technologies are changing the speed, scale and complexity of warfare,” the Air Force said. “These advances are also changing how airpower must be generated and employed.” The service must evolve to meet such challenges, said Air Force Lt. Gen. Chris Niemi, the service’s chief modernization officer. “New technologies are enabling fantastic capabilities that were unimaginable just a few years ago, but those same technologies threaten some of the ways we have historically generated airpower,” he said.

Vulcan Launch. The United Launch Alliance (ULA) partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing said on Friday that it had postponed the scheduled, Nov. 13 Vulcan launch to the next day “due to a power interruption in the air liquid gaseous nitrogen (GN2) plant which resulted in the loss of their high-pressure pumps.” The launch, carrying 40 Amazon LEO broadband satellites, is to mark Vulcan’s return to commercial flight. In February, the U.S. Space Force suspended launches of Vulcan under the National Security Space Launch program while the service investigates and fixes an “anomaly” related to the Northrop Grumman GEM-63XL solid rocket motor. Thus far, Space Force has switched six NSSL missions from Vulcan to Falcon 9 or Falcon Heavy.