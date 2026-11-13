Airbus Demos Unmanned Lakota For Army, Details Latest Flight Tests For Marines’ ALC Effort

Airbus U.S. recently demonstrated the autonomous version of its UH-72 Lakota helicopter for the Army, with the company eyeing the service’s potential interest in pursuing “multi-mission” unmanned aircraft. The Army demo took place in early October in Huntsville, Alabama, an Airbus official told Defense Daily, as the company continues its flight test campaign with the platform for the Marine Corps’ Aerial Logistics Connector (ALC) development program. “The development that we've been doing with the Marine Corps is absolutely relevant to…