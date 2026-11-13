Affordability Factor in U.S. Navy Baseline Requirements for SSN(X)

The Virginia-class (SSN-774) submarines have unit costs between $3 billion and $4.5 billion, but the U.S. Navy wants the future SSN(X) boats to be cheaper despite their envisioned higher payloads carrying unmanned vehicles and weapons. "We're still in the early time right now. We've set the baseline requirements where we know the big rocks, and we know it's gotta be affordable," Rear Adm. Andrew Miller, the Navy's director of undersea warfare, told Defense Daily after his address to the Naval…
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Congress Updates
Trump Urges Senate To Move ‘Immediately’ On $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill In Lame Duck
President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck […]
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]
Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid. Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), […]
No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says
Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in […]
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