2028 Target for U.S. Navy to Receive 30 MUSVs

The Department of the Navy plans to field 30 Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSVs) by the end of 2028. "What's the delivery time to build a DDG today--how many years?" Christopher Miller, the Navy's acting direct reporting portfolio manager for robotic and autonomous systems, asked attendees on Thursday at the Naval Submarine League's annual symposium in Arlilngton, Va. "It's somewhere between six, seven, maybe eight [years]. I'm gonna deliver 30 MUSVs by 2028. Let that sink in for a moment.…
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Congress Updates
Trump Urges Senate To Move ‘Immediately’ On $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill In Lame Duck
President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck […]
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]
Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid. Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), […]
No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says
Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in […]
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