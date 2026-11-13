2028 Target for U.S. Navy to Receive 30 MUSVs

The Department of the Navy plans to field 30 Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSVs) by the end of 2028. "What's the delivery time to build a DDG today--how many years?" Christopher Miller, the Navy's acting direct reporting portfolio manager for robotic and autonomous systems, asked attendees on Thursday at the Naval Submarine League's annual symposium in Arlilngton, Va. "It's somewhere between six, seven, maybe eight [years]. I'm gonna deliver 30 MUSVs by 2028. Let that sink in for a moment.…