Northrop Grumman Declines To Protest F/A-XX

Northrop Grumman [NOC] declined to protest its loss of the F/A-XX next generation Navy fighter program award to Boeing [BA], Defense Daily confirmed. In late September the Pentagon announced it selected Boeing to develop the Navy’s F/A-XX sixth-generation Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) aircraft program, with a contract expected to cost more than $20 billion (Defense Daily, Sept. 29). This followed the Air Force’s selection of Boeing to build its version of a sixth-generation F-47 fighter. According to federal acquisition regulations,…