Navy Trainer Competition Down To One Team As SNC Pulls Out

One of the two remaining bidding teams for the Navy’s new training jet, led by the Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC), has dropped out of the competition, leaving Textron Aviation [TXT] partnering with Leonardo as the sole bidding team. Breaking Defense first reported SNC’s decision to bow out of the competition earlier this month. The Navy’s Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) program is designed to succeed the current T-45 Goshawk trainer aircraft by early 2027. While the competition started with four…