USAF Looks for Company Insights on AFLRW Acquisition Strategy

The U.S. Air Force wants industry insights on the service's acquisition strategy for the future Air Force Long-Range Weapon (AFLRW). Deemed controlled unclassified information, a second AFLRW request for information released on Thursday "provides detailed structural insights into the government's increment-based weapon architecture," AFLCMC said. "This release establishes an avenue for industry partners to align with strategic requirements, leveraging commercial expertise and technical perspectives to optimize program execution plans." "The government seeks comprehensive responses that demonstrate proposed solutions, provide feedback…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]
Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid. Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), […]
No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says
Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in […]
Industry Groups ‘Urge’ Congress To Block Stock Buyback Restriction From Final FY ‘27 NDAA
More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that […]
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