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USAF Looks for Company Insights on AFLRW Acquisition Strategy

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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USAF Looks for Company Insights on AFLRW Acquisition Strategy
Pictured is a U.S. Navy photo on Aug. 1 of An AIM-424 Long Range Air-to-Air Missile (LRAAM) in the internal weapons bay of an F-35C alongside an AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) on the weapon bay door.

The U.S. Air Force wants industry insights on the service's acquisition strategy for the future Air Force Long-Range Weapon (AFLRW). Deemed controlled unclassified information, a second AFLRW request for information released on Thursday "provides detailed structural insights into the government's increment-based weapon architecture," AFLCMC said. "This release establishes an avenue for industry partners to align with strategic requirements, leveraging commercial expertise and technical perspectives to optimize program execution plans." "The government seeks comprehensive responses that demonstrate proposed solutions, provide feedback…

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