USAF Looks for Company Insights on AFLRW Acquisition Strategy

The U.S. Air Force wants industry insights on the service's acquisition strategy for the future Air Force Long-Range Weapon (AFLRW). Deemed controlled unclassified information, a second AFLRW request for information released on Thursday "provides detailed structural insights into the government's increment-based weapon architecture," AFLCMC said. "This release establishes an avenue for industry partners to align with strategic requirements, leveraging commercial expertise and technical perspectives to optimize program execution plans." "The government seeks comprehensive responses that demonstrate proposed solutions, provide feedback…