Delivering First Columbia-class Sub By 2028 Still Hard But More Achievable, Sub Chief Says

The Navy’s first submarine czar on Thursday said while it will still be difficult to deliver the first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine on time by the goal of 2028, he is more optimistic it is achievable following production process improvements. In April, Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, director of submarine programs, a dual-hatted post consisting of the Defense Department’s Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager Submarines (DRPM SUBS) and the Department of the Navy’s Program Acquisition Executive (PAE) Undersea, said the 2028 target…
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Congress Updates
Trump Urges Senate To Move ‘Immediately’ On $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill In Lame Duck
President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck […]
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]
Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid. Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), […]
No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says
Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in […]
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