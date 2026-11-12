Delivering First Columbia-class Sub By 2028 Still Hard But More Achievable, Sub Chief Says

The Navy’s first submarine czar on Thursday said while it will still be difficult to deliver the first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine on time by the goal of 2028, he is more optimistic it is achievable following production process improvements. In April, Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, director of submarine programs, a dual-hatted post consisting of the Defense Department’s Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager Submarines (DRPM SUBS) and the Department of the Navy’s Program Acquisition Executive (PAE) Undersea, said the 2028 target…