B-21 Begins Weapons Testing at Edwards AFB, Calif.

On Friday, the U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman [NOC] said that weapons testing for the company's B-21 Raider had started a week prior when the future stealth bomber released a conventional munition unspecified by the service and the company. The weapons release test validated the B-21's "digital models and the maturity of its open systems architecture," the Air Force said on Friday. "This test proves the B-21’s strike capability, proves its ability to rapidly onboard new weapons and solidifies…
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Congress Updates
Trump Urges Senate To Move ‘Immediately’ On $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill In Lame Duck
President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck […]
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]
Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid. Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), […]
No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says
Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in […]
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