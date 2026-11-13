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Air Force

B-21 Begins Weapons Testing at Edwards AFB, Calif.

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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B-21 Begins Weapons Testing at Edwards AFB, Calif.
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a B-21 landing at Edwards AFB, Calif. The Air Force included no date for the photo in the service's news release.

On Friday, the U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman [NOC] said that weapons testing for the company's B-21 Raider had started a week prior when the future stealth bomber released a conventional munition unspecified by the service and the company. The weapons release test validated the B-21's "digital models and the maturity of its open systems architecture," the Air Force said on Friday. "This test proves the B-21’s strike capability, proves its ability to rapidly onboard new weapons and solidifies…

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