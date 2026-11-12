Trump Urges Senate To Move ‘Immediately’ On $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill In Lame Duck

President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck session with a waning number of workdays remaining to craft final defense appropriations and policy bills before majority control soon shifts to Democrats, along with a looming government shutdown deadline on December 11, setting up tenuous prospects for completing a large party line reconciliation bill. “I rebuilt our Military in…