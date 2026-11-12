President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck session with a waning number of workdays remaining to craft final defense appropriations and policy bills before majority control soon shifts to Democrats, along with a looming government shutdown deadline on December 11, setting up tenuous prospects for completing a large party line reconciliation bill. “I rebuilt our Military in…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Trump Urges Senate To Move ‘Immediately’ On $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill In Lame Duck
President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck […]
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]
Top House Defense Appropriator Calvert Officially Wins Reelection Bid
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), House Republicans’ top defense appropriator, has officially won his reelection bid. Calvert was running for a redistricted seat against fellow House Republican Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), […]
No Path To Defense Reconciliation, Including GOP’s $350 Billion, Coons Says
Top Senate Democrats threw cold water on any GOP plans for a $350 billion fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill, or any defense reconciliation bill, before a new Congress is sworn in […]
Job Feed
-
Staff Firmware Engineer (Communication Protocol)
Rockwell Automation - Singapore, Singapore
-
Investigator
Prince George's County Schools, Office of Integrity and Compliance - Largo/Upper Marlboro, MD
-
Lead Investigator
Prince George's County Schools, Office of Integrity and Compliance - Largo/Upper Marlboro, MD
-
Systems Engineer (TTWCS Safety)
Basic Commerce & Industries Inc - Dahlgren,