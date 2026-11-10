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Lockheed Tests New GD-Built Rocket Motor For GMLRS, On Track For Qualification In 2027

Matthew Beinart By
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Lockheed Tests New GD-Built Rocket Motor For GMLRS, On Track For Qualification In 2027
GMLRS Alternative Warhead Firing Photo: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Tuesday said it recently completed the first test of a new General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems [GD]-built solid rocket motor (SRM) for its Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS). The initiative with GD OTS is on track to achieve motor qualification in 2027, Lockheed Martin confirmed, which would establish a third SRM supply source for GMLRS along with Northrop Grumman [NOC] and L3Harris Technologies [LHX]. "...The recent solid rocket motor test represents an important milestone…

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