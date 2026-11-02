Oshkosh Defense To Manufacture Grid Aero’s Autonomous Cargo Drone In New Partnership

Oshkosh Defense on Monday said it has entered a strategic partnership with Grid Aero to produce the startup’s Lifter autonomous cargo drone. The partnership leverages Oshkosh Defense’s manufacturing expertise with the Silicon Valley-based Grid Aero’s development of a low-cost, autonomous aircraft that can ferry thousands of pounds of cargo over long ranges. Oshkosh Defense is part of Oshkosh Corp. [OSK]. Initial foundational work will focus on ensuring the Lifter Lite unmanned aircraft system is designed for manufacturability, production planning and…