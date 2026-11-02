Oshkosh Defense To Manufacture Grid Aero’s Autonomous Cargo Drone In New Partnership

Oshkosh Defense on Monday said it has entered a strategic partnership with Grid Aero to produce the startup’s Lifter autonomous cargo drone. The partnership leverages Oshkosh Defense’s manufacturing expertise with the Silicon Valley-based Grid Aero’s development of a low-cost, autonomous aircraft that can ferry thousands of pounds of cargo over long ranges. Oshkosh Defense is part of Oshkosh Corp. [OSK]. Initial foundational work will focus on ensuring the Lifter Lite unmanned aircraft system is designed for manufacturability, production planning and…
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Congress Updates
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
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