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Fewer Portfolio Adjustments Ahead For L3Harris As Mehta Focuses On ‘Business We Have’

Cal Biesecker By
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Fewer Portfolio Adjustments Ahead For L3Harris As Mehta Focuses On ‘Business We Have’
Sam Mehta, president and CEO of L3Harris Technologies. Photo: L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] is deemphasizing acquisitions and divestitures in favor of growing and improving its current business portfolio, Sam Mehta, the company’s new president and CEO, told investors on Thursday. “We're going to be relentless in our pursuit of productivity and efficiency gains, and that will be really across the entire enterprise,” Mehta said on the company’s third quarter earnings call. “You know what you might see, which is a little bit different change in strategy, will be increased focus…

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