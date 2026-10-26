Lockheed Martin Completes $3.5 Billion Deal For Ultra Maritime

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday said it has completed its $3.5 billion acquisition of anti-submarine warfare technology company Ultra Maritime to complement and expand its existing sonar solutions. The deal was first announced in July (Defense Daily, July 6). Ultra, which has 2,000 employees, is based in Massachusetts and has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, is now part of Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems segment. “Securing the undersea domain starts with giving sailors the tools and…