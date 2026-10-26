DoD Makes $150 Million Conditional Loan To Rocket Developer Stoke Space

The Defense Department on Monday said its Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) has signed a $150 million conditional loan commitment with launch vehicle developer Stoke Space to help the startup build out its second launchpad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and increase the nation’s space launch capacity. The potential DoD financing closely follows a $1 billion Series E raise that Stoke said would help support the first launch of its Nova pathfinder rocket in early 2027 and continued…