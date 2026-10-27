‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says

In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a "theoretical potential" to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the next decade, yet the service says it will need a significant increase in total obligation authority (TOA) to increase the production needed to meet that goal. "While the theoretical potential exists to reach the [Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff] medium-risk threshold of 1,509 aircraft by 2034, two primary…