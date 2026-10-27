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Air Force

‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of an F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing's F-22 Demonstration Team, as the fighter flies during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. on April 27, 2025.

In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a "theoretical potential" to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the next decade, yet the service says it will need a significant increase in total obligation authority (TOA) to increase the production needed to meet that goal. "While the theoretical potential exists to reach the [Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff] medium-risk threshold of 1,509 aircraft by 2034, two primary…

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Air Force

‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says

In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]

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