Boeing To Receive Up to $945.9 Million Sole Source Contract for MILSATCOM Sustainment

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) is to award Boeing [BA] an up to $945.9 million contract to sustain company-built wideband and narrowband satellite communication systems, including Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS). The contract will have a $480.6 million five-year base ordering period and a $465.3 million 10-year option, SSC said in a business notice this week. The effort "will provide the critical, full life-cycle engineering, sustainment, cybersecurity, modernization, and operational enhancement support for multiple military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) constellations"…