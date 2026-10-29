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Boeing To Receive Up to $945.9 Million Sole Source Contract for MILSATCOM Sustainment

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Boeing To Receive Up to $945.9 Million Sole Source Contract for MILSATCOM Sustainment
Pictured is a Boeing depiction of the company's future WGS-12 satellite.

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) is to award Boeing [BA] an up to $945.9 million contract to sustain company-built wideband and narrowband satellite communication systems, including Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS). The contract will have a $480.6 million five-year base ordering period and a $465.3 million 10-year option, SSC said in a business notice this week. The effort "will provide the critical, full life-cycle engineering, sustainment, cybersecurity, modernization, and operational enhancement support for multiple military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) constellations"…

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