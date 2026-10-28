Army Expands Accelerated Test Range Access Effort To Indiana Sites

The Army is expanding its initiative to speed up industry’s access to its test ranges, with the Acting Secretary Adam Telle announcing the effort will now include two training sites in Indiana. Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center and Muscatatuck Training Center in Indiana have been approved as the service’s latest “premier, permissive sites available for commercial testing,” with the Army adding the partnership between Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) and the Indiana National Guard opens the “extensive, specialized…