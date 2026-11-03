Army Officially Puts Out Call For Industry’s MTC-Tracked Solutions To Replace M109

The Army has officially put out a call for industry’s solutions to meet its new tracked artillery modernization requirement, as it aims to find a replacement for the M109 self-propelled howitzer that it says “faces range and lethality challenges” for modern operations. A new notice published Monday offered more details into the Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon-Tracked (MTC-T) initiative that includes asking eventual awardees to deliver up to 18 prototypes, with “significant priority placed on the earliest achievable delivery” of six…