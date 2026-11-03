Army Officially Puts Out Call For Industry’s MTC-Tracked Solutions To Replace M109

The Army has officially put out a call for industry’s solutions to meet its new tracked artillery modernization requirement, as it aims to find a replacement for the M109 self-propelled howitzer that it says “faces range and lethality challenges” for modern operations. A new notice published Monday offered more details into the Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon-Tracked (MTC-T) initiative that includes asking eventual awardees to deliver up to 18 prototypes, with “significant priority placed on the earliest achievable delivery” of six…
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Congress Updates
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
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