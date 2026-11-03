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Leidos CEO Sees $1 Billion In Annual Munitions Sales By 2030

Cal Biesecker By
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Leidos CEO Sees $1 Billion In Annual Munitions Sales By 2030
The Army says the IFPC Inc 2 capability is in high demand as it is designed to protect fixed and semi-fixed sites from unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, and rockets, artillery, and mortars. Image: U.S. Army

The suite of missile products that Leidos [LDOS] has in development or low-rate production will amount to $1 billion in annual sales by 2030, the company’s top executive said on Tuesday. Leidos is “leaning into” the Defense Department’s demand to increase the nation’s stockpile of munitions and related magazine depth “and we have a pathway for our munitions side of our defense tech business to be a billion dollar business by 2030 annually,” Tom Bell told investors during the company’s…

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