BWXT Has Strong Third Quarter Thanks to Janus and Other Contracts

Earnings rose at BWX Technology [BWXT] in the third quarter, which the company attributed to trends in energy security challenges requiring nuclear solutions. Net earnings for the third quarter ended were $102 million, or $1.11 a share, up from $82.2 million, or $0.89 a share, in the year-ago quarter, according to the company’s earnings release. Quarterly revenue was $953 million, up year-over-year from $866.3 million. Quarterly segment operating income for government operations was $122.6 million, up from $97.4 million a…