Submarine Force Commander: No Operational Gap Planned as Columbia Replaces Ohio

The Navy’s top submarine commander said the service will not accept an operational gap in its sea-based nuclear deterrent as it moves from Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines to the new Columbia class. Vice Adm. Rick Seif, commander of U.S. Submarine Forces, called the transition his “number one priority” during remarks at the Naval Submarine League’s annual symposium here Thursday, saying the Columbia program represents the Navy’s largest strategic deterrence undertaking in decades. “The greatest programmatic and operational undertaking on course…