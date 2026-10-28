Firehawk Raises $150 Million-Plus To Build Out Rocket Motor And Missile Integration Plants

Firehawk Defense on Wednesday said it raised over $150 million in a new funding round that will be used to keep building out its propellant and tactical rocket motor manufacturing campus in Oklahoma and a separate missile integration facility in Mississippi. The oversubscribed Series D round was led by the global private equity firm Advent International and the private credit firm Rochefort Asset Management. Construction of multiple buildings at the company’s Great Plains Arsenal in Lawton, Okla., with inert production…