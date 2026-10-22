Lockheed Martin Says 10-Year F-35 Framework Deal Enables Addition Of 6th-Gen Capabilities

A 10-year production framework for the F-35 multi-role fighter announced by the Defense Department on Thursday gives aircraft builder Lockheed Martin [LMT] the long-term stability in the program to pursue its goal of adding sixth-generation capabilities into the fifth-generation platform for half the cost, the company’s chief said. The multi-year framework agreement guarantees at least 850 F-35s for the DoD and would maintain production at 156 aircraft annually including international orders, Lockheed Martin said. The deal still requires congressional authorization…
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Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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