Lockheed Martin Says 10-Year F-35 Framework Deal Enables Addition Of 6th-Gen Capabilities

A 10-year production framework for the F-35 multi-role fighter announced by the Defense Department on Thursday gives aircraft builder Lockheed Martin [LMT] the long-term stability in the program to pursue its goal of adding sixth-generation capabilities into the fifth-generation platform for half the cost, the company’s chief said. The multi-year framework agreement guarantees at least 850 F-35s for the DoD and would maintain production at 156 aircraft annually including international orders, Lockheed Martin said. The deal still requires congressional authorization…