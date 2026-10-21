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Navy/USMC

Fairbanks Morse Defense Starts Building New Sub Component Facility With AUKUS Investment

Rich Abott By
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Fairbanks Morse Defense Starts Building New Sub Component Facility With AUKUS Investment
Representatives from the U.S. Navy’s Team Submarine, including the AUKUS Integration & Acquisition program office; Jackson County, Mississippi; Fairbanks Morse Defense; and the Australian Mission to the United States break ground on the third center of excellence at Fairbanks Morse Defense’s Bird-Johnson Propeller Company facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The government funding used in the expansion largely comes from Australia's contribution to the U.S. Submarine Industrial Base under AUKUS Pillar I. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Ashley Calingo)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) this week broke ground on a $60 million manufacturing facility that will increase production on Virginia-class naval propulsion components funded in part from international AUKUS funds. The company on Oct. 20 broke ground on the third Center of Excellence (CoE3) at the Bird-Johnson Propeller Company facility in Pascagoula, Miss., that it said aims to “effectively double” capacity to produce naval propulsion systems at the facility.  The installation costs $60 million, which included a $27 million U.S.…

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