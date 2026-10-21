Fairbanks Morse Defense Starts Building New Sub Component Facility With AUKUS Investment

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) this week broke ground on a $60 million manufacturing facility that will increase production on Virginia-class naval propulsion components funded in part from international AUKUS funds. The company on Oct. 20 broke ground on the third Center of Excellence (CoE3) at the Bird-Johnson Propeller Company facility in Pascagoula, Miss., that it said aims to “effectively double” capacity to produce naval propulsion systems at the facility. The installation costs $60 million, which included a $27 million U.S.…